Free online tutoring available during coronavirus outbreak

With school closures and shelter-in-place ordinances, online learning has become the norm. And parents are having to adjust from full-time parent to a part-time teacher.

That’s where free tutoring comes in.

The Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement is offering free online tutoring to students not just in the Clarke County School District but to anyone who needs it.

One parent couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“I have been out of school for 15 years. There is no way I can keep up with the math that’s going on,” said Eboney Lester, the parent of a sixth-grader.

Lester and her son Amari were paired with John Olive, a retired mathematics professor, and treasurer of AADM. He uses Zoom to draw out the math problems.

"Amari had trouble finding the area of a trapezoid … so I was able to quickly create this to give him an idea of what it meant by finding the area,” Olive said.

The sixth-grader appreciates this opportunity.

“Yeah, it’s more helpful. I can have more time online with my tutor than I can have at school,” Amari Goddard said.

His mom does, too.

“I appreciate teachers after looking at the math work,” Lester said. “I appreciate them more. If I ever had an appreciation for them, it’s raised about 10 to a thousand.”

Anyone interested in volunteering as a tutor or finding a tutor can sign upaadmovement.org.