Free metro Atlanta Roll to the Polls campaign begins next week

The presidential election is less than 30 days away, but voting will start next week. Starting Monday, one local nonprofit plans to make sure everyone who wants to vote at the polls, will get there.

The Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, or NACA, has launched its “Roll to the Polls” campaign. A fleet of 100 vans will deploy throughout the metro Atlanta area to take people to polling locations for free.

It will begin Monday, Oct. 12 for early voting and run through the end of the month. The vans will also be out on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Each van will be able to carry up to 15 people each. They will be fully stocked with masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and disinfectant wipes. NACA says social distancing measures will also be in effect for all passengers and drivers.

All you have to do is call this number: 888-495-6222

The founder and CEO of NACA, Bruce Marks, believes this unprecedented mobilization effort will result in 75,000 to 100,000 people having the opportunity to get to the polls who may not have otherwise had the chance.

In a press release, Marks says, “This is going to be the single most important election in decades. Critical issues are at stake in Georgia in addition to setting the course for our entire nation for many years to come, so it is of the utmost importance that everyone who is eligible cast their votes.”

