Free Honey Baked Ham gift card giveaway for those in need in Decatur

1-800-TruckWreck and Atlanta KISS 104.1 FM have teamed up for the second year in a row to provide meals for families in the Atlanta area this Easter. With the rising cost of groceries due to inflation, many families are feeling the financial strain, and the ham giveaway is intended to provide some relief.

The event will take place on April 6 from 6 to 10 a.m., or while supplies last, at the Honey Baked Ham location on 3990 Covington Highway, Decatur. The giveaway is open to the public and does not require registration. The first 500 families to arrive will receive $100 Honey Baked Ham gift cards, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. The giveaway will conclude once all 500 gift cards have been distributed.

1-800-TruckWreck founder, Amy Witherite, expressed her commitment to giving back to the community, stating, "We really believe in living our mission of putting people first- whether they are our clients, our employees, or our communities. We continue to seek to deliver on that every single day – be it a holiday or any other day of the year. The strain of the economic downturn coupled with existing challenges make it even more difficult for families to provide for themselves."

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, food prices are expected to rise another 7% in 2023, following a 10% rise in 2022. This has put a significant financial burden on many families, making the Easter ham giveaway even more important.

Frank Ski, media personality and philanthropist, emphasized the importance of community support and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with 1-800-TruckWreck to give back to the community. "Supporting the community is the core of what we do at Atlanta’s KISS 104.1 FM, and ensuring families have food on the table is a priority," he said.

The Easter ham giveaway is just one example of how 1-800-TruckWreck and Atlanta KISS 104.1 FM are working together to support the community. By providing meals for families in need, they hope to alleviate some of the financial stress that many are currently experiencing.

