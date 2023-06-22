Free entry for Roswell historic house museums starting July 1
ROSWELL, Ga - The City of Roswell is announcing free admission to visitors of the three historic house museums.
The three museums -- Barrington Hall, Bulloch Hall, and Smith Plantation – will be open to the public beginning July 1.
Visitors can expect engaging activities and events throughout the entire year.
The city’s efforts are to encourage public engagement, foster community involvement, and provide educational opportunities for all. Click here for more information.