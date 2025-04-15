Freddie Falcon's record-breaking jump nominated for Webby Award | Vote

article

The Atlanta Falcons are being recognized on a national stage—not for a game-winning play, but for an unforgettable high-flying stunt.

Freddie Falcon, the team’s beloved mascot, set a world record for the highest indoor rope swing drop, thrilling fans and viewers with the daring feat. Now, the video of that moment is a finalist for a Webby Award in the category of Social Video Short Form – Sports.

The Webby Awards honor the best content on the internet, and the Falcons' nomination places them among the top digital creators in the sports world. Fans can support the team by voting online, but time is running out—voting ends this Thursday. Click here to vote.