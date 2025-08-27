Expand / Collapse search

Argument leads to deadly shooting at Marietta gas station, police say

By
Published  August 27, 2025 7:31am EDT
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Crime scene tape article

FILE - File image of crime scene tape. (FOX TV Stations)

The Brief

    • Police say 24-year-old Johnathan Bailey of Savannah shot and killed 34-year-old Joshua Walker of Dacula after an argument at a Marietta Chevron.
    • The altercation reportedly began earlier in the day and escalated when the two men met again at the gas station Tuesday afternoon.
    • Bailey is being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center on a felony murder charge.

MARIETTA, Ga. - A Savannah man has been charged with murder after what officials say was a deadly argument at a Marietta gas station.

Officials say the shots rang out at the Chevron on Franklin Gateway SE on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Marietta Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the gas station around 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the incident began with an altercation earlier that day between 24-year-old Savannah resident Johnathan Bailey and 34-year-old Dacula resident Joshua Walker.

Officials say the two men went to the gas station and began to argue again, eventually escalating to a shooting.

Walker was pronounced dead from his injuries.

What's next:

Bailey remains in custody at the Cobb Adult Detention Center facing a charge of felony murder.

The Source: Information for this article came from a release by the Marietta Police Department.

MariettaCrime and Public SafetyNews