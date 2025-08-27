Argument leads to deadly shooting at Marietta gas station, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - A Savannah man has been charged with murder after what officials say was a deadly argument at a Marietta gas station.
Officials say the shots rang out at the Chevron on Franklin Gateway SE on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Marietta Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the gas station around 4 p.m.
According to investigators, the incident began with an altercation earlier that day between 24-year-old Savannah resident Johnathan Bailey and 34-year-old Dacula resident Joshua Walker.
Officials say the two men went to the gas station and began to argue again, eventually escalating to a shooting.
Walker was pronounced dead from his injuries.
What's next:
Bailey remains in custody at the Cobb Adult Detention Center facing a charge of felony murder.
The Source: Information for this article came from a release by the Marietta Police Department.