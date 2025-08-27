Argument leads to deadly shooting at Marietta gas station, police say

article

The Brief Police say 24-year-old Johnathan Bailey of Savannah shot and killed 34-year-old Joshua Walker of Dacula after an argument at a Marietta Chevron. The altercation reportedly began earlier in the day and escalated when the two men met again at the gas station Tuesday afternoon. Bailey is being held at the Cobb Adult Detention Center on a felony murder charge.



A Savannah man has been charged with murder after what officials say was a deadly argument at a Marietta gas station.

Officials say the shots rang out at the Chevron on Franklin Gateway SE on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Marietta Police Department tells FOX 5 that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the gas station around 4 p.m.

According to investigators, the incident began with an altercation earlier that day between 24-year-old Savannah resident Johnathan Bailey and 34-year-old Dacula resident Joshua Walker.

Officials say the two men went to the gas station and began to argue again, eventually escalating to a shooting.

Walker was pronounced dead from his injuries.

What's next:

Bailey remains in custody at the Cobb Adult Detention Center facing a charge of felony murder.