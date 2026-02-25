Franklin County drug bust: 10 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop

article

The Brief Authorities discovered approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine following a Franklin County traffic stop. Grayson Brewer and Charles Stowers face multiple felony charges, including trafficking methamphetamine and firearm possession. The stop uncovered a firearm, a digital currency counter, and evidence of driving under the influence.



Two people were arrested in Franklin County after about 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found in their car.

What we know:

Grayson Brewer, of Lavonia, and Charles Stowers, of Greenville, South Carolina, were arrested after a traffic stop on Feb. 24.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the pair were pulled over just before 8:30 p.m. for following too close and failure to maintain a lane.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office investigators display approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine seized during a traffic stop in Franklin County, Georgia, on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

During the stop, investigators say the deputy smelled alcohol while talking with Brewer, who was driving. Deputies say they found approximately 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, along with a digital currency counter and a firearm.

What's next:

Both have been charged with DUI, following too closely, failure to maintain a lane, possession of an open container of alcohol, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and trafficking methamphetamine. More charges may be pending.