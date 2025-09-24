Fox Theatre offering spooky tours for Halloween season
ATLANTA - Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is bringing history to life this Halloween season with guided haunted tours.
What we know:
The hour-long walking tours will give visitors a glimpse into the nearly 100-year-old landmark’s past, from its days as a Shriner’s temple to its transformation into a performing arts venue. Guests will also hear ghostly stories tied to the building.
Tours begin Monday and run through Oct. 30. Tickets are $25.
Click here for sneak peek.