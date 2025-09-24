Expand / Collapse search

Fox Theatre offering spooky tours for Halloween season

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 24, 2025
    • Tours offer spooky look at landmark’s past
    • Walkthroughs begin Monday and run through Oct. 30
    • Tickets cost $25 and last about one hour

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is bringing history to life this Halloween season with guided haunted tours.

The hour-long walking tours will give visitors a glimpse into the nearly 100-year-old landmark’s past, from its days as a Shriner’s temple to its transformation into a performing arts venue. Guests will also hear ghostly stories tied to the building.

Tours begin Monday and run through Oct. 30. Tickets are $25.

Click here for sneak peek. 

  Information provided by Fox Theatre. 

