Fox Theatre offering spooky tours for Halloween season

The Brief Tours offer spooky look at landmark’s past Walkthroughs begin Monday and run through Oct. 30 Tickets cost $25 and last about one hour



Atlanta’s Fox Theatre is bringing history to life this Halloween season with guided haunted tours.

What we know:

The hour-long walking tours will give visitors a glimpse into the nearly 100-year-old landmark’s past, from its days as a Shriner’s temple to its transformation into a performing arts venue. Guests will also hear ghostly stories tied to the building.

Tours begin Monday and run through Oct. 30. Tickets are $25.

Click here for sneak peek.