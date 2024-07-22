Fox Theatre announces deadline for Fox Gives single-year grant program

article

The Fox Theatre is calling on historic theaters and landmarks across Georgia to apply for its Fox Gives’ Single-Year Grant Program. This initiative aims to address emergency needs, historic structure studies or planning, technical assistance, and preservation grants.

Interested applicants must submit a Letter of Intent (LOI) by Sunday, July 28. Once the LOI is approved, the full applications are due by Thursday, Aug. 1.

From its origins as a struggling movie palace to its current status as an award-winning venue, the Fox Theatre has dedicated itself to preserving historic sites. Through its nonprofit arm, Fox Gives, established in 2008, the theater has awarded $3.2 million in financial assistance to date. With an annual budget of $500,000 allocated specifically for the Single-Year Grant Program, Fox Gives offers financial support, restoration expertise, and operational mentorship to historic theaters and landmarks in need. This program is a vital resource for securing funding and guidance for preservation projects, ensuring that cultural treasures are maintained for future generations.

For more information on the Fox Gives Single-Year Grant Program and to apply, please visit foxtheatre.org. Prospective applicants are encouraged to read the grant program guidelines before submission. For application-related inquiries, contact Leigh Burns at Leigh.Burns@foxtheatre.org. For technology-related questions, reach out to Maggie Fuller at Maggie.Fuller@foxtheatre.org.