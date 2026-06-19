Fox Theatre in Atlanta unveils star-studded 2026 lineup

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Looking for top-tier entertainment? Look no further than the historic Fox Theatre. The iconic venue has officially unveiled its 2026 lineup, packed with legendary concert tours, interactive movie nights, premium tastings, and hit Broadway musicals.

June & July Shows and Events

The Human League - Generations Tour with Special Guests Soft Cell and Alison Moyet (June 19 at 8 p.m.) The Human League will perform with special guests Soft Cell and Alison Moyet as part of the Generations Tour 2026. A celebration of three synth-pop pioneers that sound tracked a generation.

Coca-Cola Film Series: High Fidelity - An Intimate Screening and Evening with John Cusack (June 26 at 8 p.m.) Watch John Cusack in the role that earned him a Golden Globe nomination as you enjoy the 2000 classic on the big screen. After the film, stay for an exclusive live conversation with Cusack himself. The Fox Theatre will be joined by The Movie List Podcast for a special on-site experience in the Marquee Club presented by Lexus.

Jill Scott - To Whom This May Concern — with support from Moonchild (July 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.) Centered on a series of residency-style performances, placing live band instrumentation at the heart of the experience, Scott returns reminding audiences why she remains one of the most revered voices in music.

Bourbon Bash presented by Lexus (July 18 at 1 p.m.) Savor over 60 bourbons and whiskies from 20+ top distilleries at this premier tasting event. Enjoy bourbon-inspired bites, cast your vote for the standout whiskey of the day. All tickets include unlimited tastings, gourmet food, and a free Lexus-branded gift. Additional beverages will be available for purchase.

Monty Python’s Spamalot (July 21–July 26) The show that set Broadway back 1000 years... returns! Touring across America the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Spamalot, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life," "The Song That Goes Like This," "Find Your Grail" and more that have become beloved classics. The show is presented as part of the 2025-2026 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

Not For Radio (July 28 at 8 p.m.) Melt is the debut solo album and "alternate reality" from María Zardoya, the lead singer and songwriter of the Grammy-nominated indie-pop band The Marías. The idea began with a question, which came to Zardoya while isolated in the snowy hills of Upstate New York: "Is love worth the pain?" As if under nature’s spell, Zardoya transformed her winter heartache into a collection of intimate, psychedelic ballads, imbued with a touch of gothic romanticism.

August & September Shows

Mon Laferte (Aug. 2 at 8 p.m.) Mon Laferte is one of the most influential voices and creative minds in contemporary Latin American music. With multiple Latin Grammy Awards, numerous international awards and Grammy nominations, global tours and a commanding stage presence, she has established herself as a fierce narrator of human emotion. Across nine studio albums, her work spans bolero, electronic music and vocal experimentation, alongside visual work in painting, photography and performance art.

Cortis (Aug. 8 at 8 p.m.) CORTIS—consisting of MARTIN, JAMES, JUHOON, SEONGHYEON and KEONHO—have quickly solidified their position as a breakout global act under BIGHIT MUSIC since their debut in August 2025. The name CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase "COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES," reflecting their determination to think beyond the boundaries defined by the world. This summer, CORTIS will perform at Lollapalooza as the only K-pop boy group on the lineup, before embarking on their first North American tour, ‘PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.’

Squeeze - Tried, Tested and Trixies with special guests Adam Ant and Haircut 100 (Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.) This Fall, Squeeze return to North America for a tour with Adam Ant and Haircut 100—bringing one of the UK’s most beloved songbooks back across the Atlantic. Marking 50 years together, Squeeze’s new album Trixies is both a revelation and a full-circle moment. Drawn from songs Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook first wrote as teenagers in 1974, the record reimagines a lost "concept album" set inside a fictional nightclub. This precocious collection of songs – under the guiding production hand of Squeeze’s bassist Owen Biddle (The Roots, John Legend, Al Green) – finally gets to enjoy its moment in the spotlight.

Hamilton (Sept. 2–20) A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Featuring book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestration by Alex Lacamoire. The show is presented as part of the 2026-2027 Regions Bank Broadway in Atlanta season.

October & November Shows

Gente de Zona (Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.) Celebrating 25 years of music, Gente de Zona bring their signature energy and infectious rhythms to Atlanta this fall. Known worldwide for chart-topping hits like "Bailando" and "La Gozadera," the iconic Cuban duo continues their global takeover with music from their upcoming album Reparto by Gente de Zona, a vibrant tribute to their Cuban roots and the sound of Reparto.

Sonic Live In Concert (Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m.) Sonic Live in Concert celebrates 35 years of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise with live music and video from across the series. This new in concert experience brings together the most iconic music and incredible moments of the beloved Sonic video games. A live ensemble of rock musicians, electronics and vocalists will perform an array of the incredible and defining songs from throughout the games as well as instrumental renditions of fan favorites from the Genesis era to now. From Green Hill Zone to "Undefeatable," there’s no better way to celebrate Sonic’s rich history.

December & February Shows

Straight No Chaser (Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m.) For more than two decades, the nine-person a cappella group Straight No Chaser, has provided the soundtrack of the holiday season. Straight No Chaser is back on tour to bring millions of fans to their feet and put them in the holiday spirit. They are known for successful holiday hits from their previous releases, including Holiday Spirits (2008), Christmas Cheers (2009), Under the Influence: Holiday Edition (2013), I’ll Have Another…Christmas Album (2016), Social Christmasing (2020), Stocking Stuffer (2023) and their newest holiday album, Holiday Road.

Puppers Presents LETTERKENNY LIVE (Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m.) The Hicks, the Skids and the Hockey Players are back and heading to a city near you. LETTERKENNY LIVE returns for an all-new original live show hitting stages across North America, packed with never-before-seen sketches and material. The show stars Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), Michelle Mylett (Katy), K. Trevor Wilson (Squirrely Dan), Dylan Playfair (Reilly), Andrew Herr (Jonesy), Tyler Johnston (Stewart), Evan Stern (Roald) and Mark Forward (Coach).

To purchase tickets, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499. All tickets sold through the Fox Theatre website will now reflect all-in pricing.