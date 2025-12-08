FOX 5 FINDS: Saving you money on food & more | December 2025

article

With the cost of food and groceries continuing to climb, many families are feeling real pressure this holiday season, so we’ve pulled together a list of meaningful deals designed to help stretch dollars a little farther. From discounted meals to limited-time grocery savings, these offers can make a noticeable difference whether you're planning holiday gatherings or just trying to manage everyday expenses.

Disclaimer: Prices, participation, and promotional terms may change at any time and can vary by location. Please verify availability directly with each business before visiting or purchasing, as restrictions or redemption rules may apply.

Applebee’s is offering its $2-for-$25 deal, which includes two entrées and one appetizer, or select three appetizers for $14.99.

Throughout December, customers get a BOGO sandwich offer when ordering delivery through the Arby’s app.

Get half-off large pizzas every Monday.

Deals include:

• BOGO free boneless wings every Thursday (excludes party platters).

• BOGO 50% off traditional wings on Tuesdays.

• Pick Six for $19.99 deal returns — choose two entrées plus sides and drinks.

Available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Through Dec. 31, Royal Perks members can get a small coffee plus four-piece Cini Minis for $3. Must activate offer online or in-app; limit one redemption per rewards account.

Mondays and Tuesdays, get $10 pizzas when spending $20 or more. Use promo code CPKPIZZA online or in-app. For dine-in, mention "$10 Pizza Day."

Current offers include:

• $1 Spicy Chicken Sandwich with $10 purchase (Rewards members only).

• BOGO Monster Biscuits for $2 every Monday.

• Build Your Own Bag for $5.99 nightly after 8 p.m. — includes entrée, side, and chicken stars.

Available deals:

• $5 Pretzel Pubster Combo

• $1 classic wings

Chili’s "3 for Me" special includes a Big Smasher Burger, appetizer, and drink starting at $10.99. Valid for dine-in, online, or mobile orders.

Chipotle offers BOGO FREE entrées on the first three Saturdays in December from 4 p.m. to close.

Events:

• Dec. 6 – Taco BOGO

• Dec. 13 – Burrito BOGO

• Dec. 20 – "Extra Sweater Day" BOGO

Fine print:

• Limit five free items per check.

• Kid meals do not qualify as entrée purchases.

• Must buy entrée of equal or greater value for each free entrée.

• Eligible purchases earn Chipotle Rewards points.

Rewards perk:

Chipotle Rewards members receive surprise wallet drops such as free guacamole, drinks, double protein, and more.

Cicis celebrates its 40th birthday with $5.99 all-you-can-eat buffet Mondays and Tuesdays through Dec. 30.

Requirements:

• Coupon must be shown on smartphone (no paper copies).

• Drinks not included.

• Dine-in only; up to four people per coupon.

Metro Atlanta Cicis locations (participation not guaranteed):

• Cartersville – 240 Cherokee Place

• Decatur – 3912 N. Druid Hills Rd

• Norcross – 6050 Peachtree Pkwy

• Roswell – 10516 Alpharetta Hwy

Rewards members receive $1 any-size coffee drink when purchasing a baked good. Valid online, in-app, or in-store.

Sunday-Thursday, get the Eat-Drink-Play Combo for $19.99, including entrée, drink, and $10 power card.

Promotional boxed meals include:

• $5 Clasico Box—burrito, quesadilla, fries, drink

• $7 Mex Faves Box—burrito, grilled chicken taco & more

• $9 Ameri-Mex Box — burger, taco, fries, burrito & drink

Also, 3 tacos from $2.49 on Tuesdays, $3.59 on Thursdays.

Happy Hour combo (bagel + shmear + Morning Mocktail) available for $5.99 all day.

Rewards members get rotating deals Dec. 12-23 including:

• BOGO Medium Hook & Ladder

• $5 off $20 purchase

• 3X loyalty points

• $10 combo deals

• $6 Meatball subs

Limit one redemption per day.

Offers include:

• Weekday lunch special from $9.99 (11 a.m.–2 p.m.)

• 10 boneless wings + fries + drink for $16.99

Dec. 1-21, kids (12 and under) eat free with adult entrée purchase, daily from 2 p.m.–10 p.m. (dine-in only).

Qualifiers:

• Must order from full-priced entrée menu

• Value menu not eligible

• Cannot combine with other promotions

IKEA Family Members may get two free kids’ meals with purchase of an adult entrée through Dec. 31.

Tuesday deal:

• 8 pieces (drumsticks/thighs) for $10 when ordering online.

Featured: Day of the Dozens on Dec. 12

• Buy any dozen, get Original Glazed dozen for FREE (in-shop or drive-thru only)

• Not valid for online orders

Also:

• 24-count Glazed Doughnut Dots for $5 with $5 purchase; use promo code DOTS.

Rewards-based weekly promos include:

• $12 Original / $15 Cheese Sackfuls

• $1 Krystals on Mondays

• Free Glaze Bombs

• Patty Melt specials

• $1 soft drinks Thursdays

• Free Chili Cheese Fries Fridays

Deals include:

• $5.99 large 2-topping pizzas

• Slices-N-Stix $6.99

Rotating December offers with promo codes:

• Two meals: $6 each

• $10 platters

• BOGO $3 meals

• $1 crab cakes (with minimum purchase)

Carry-out double-portion pricing:

• Appetizers from $8

• Salads from $10

• Pastas from $10

• Chicken from $10

• Seafood from $15

• Desserts from $6

Unlimited medium 1-topping pizzas $6.99 each with promo code MED699.

Featured meal offers include:

• $5 Sausage McMuffin Meal

• $8 Big Mac Meal

• Free fries Fridays with $1 purchase (in-app)

Free kids’ meals Sundays through Jan. 25 with purchase of MOD-size pizza or salad.

Redeem using code PIZZA4KIDS.

Metro Atlanta locations:

• Decatur

• Kennesaw

• Dawsonville

• Mondays: "Pit-Stop" tenders, fries, Coke for $6 (pickup only)

• Daily dinner deals available

Rewards members can receive a cup of soup for $1 when buying an entrée; use promo code SOUP.

Deals include:

• $35 Family Meal — 3 entrées, 2 large sides

• $8 gift card bonus when purchasing $30 gift card

Featured offers:

• $14.99 Grand Papa 18-inch pizza

• Create-your-own pizza for $9.99 with CYOPIZZA

• Game Day Bundle — 2+ large pizzas for $10.99 each

Notable deals include:

• New Flatzz for $5 until 5 p.m.

• $4.99 Melts Mondays

• $3 personal pan Tuesdays

• 20 wings for $10 Wednesdays

• $9.99 large 1-topping carryout

Featured deals include:

• All-day happy-hour pricing Tuesdays for Rewards members

• 5-piece for $9

• 9-piece + family sides for $20

Spendless Shrimp meal $15.99, includes combo shrimp platter and Chesapeake fries.

$9.99 YUMM burger deal—includes Red’s Double Tavern, bottomless side, and drink. Dine-in only.

Friday–Sunday after 5 p.m.:

• Double Cheese pizzas $5

• Premium pizzas $7

Spend $10 and get a weekly free sandwich using promo code SHACKCHEER.

Weekly rotation:

• Dec 1–7: Big Shack

• Dec 8–14: SmokeShack

• Dec 15–20: Chicken Shack

• Dec 21–31: ShackBurger

Atlanta-area locations include:

• Perimeter Mall

• Buckhead

• Lenox Square

• Alpharetta

• Old Fourth Ward

• West Midtown

Free size upgrade from 20 oz to 32 oz every Friday.

• Snacky Hour 2–5 p.m.

• Half-price drinks & slushes

• Half-price cheeseburgers Tuesdays after 5 p.m.

• App-based BOGO deals

Seasonal promotions include:

• 12 Days of Giveaways

• 50% off Marketplace items

• New $6.99 daily meal

• Buy 3 footlongs, get 4th free

• $1 medium fountain beverages or freezes from 2–5 p.m.

• Luxe Cravings Box $6.99

• Family bundles from $12.50

Rewards members save 10% on large-party bookings made by December 15.

Deals include:

• 2-for-$3 breakfast

• 4-for-$4 meals

• Biggie Bag specials

• Free nuggets Wednesdays w/ $5 purchase

• Free fries Fridays with $5 purchase

Monday-Thursday: Free kid meal with purchase of a Whatameal. Dine-in or drive-thru only.

Promotions include:

• $6 chili cheese deal (2 dogs + fries)

• Wednesdays: 4 chili dogs for $4

Grocery & Retail Savings

December Retail Sale Milestones

Green Monday (Dec. 8): The second Monday of December, when retailers see a spike in last-minute online purchases.

Free Shipping Day (Dec. 14): Often the last safe day to order online with free delivery guaranteed by Christmas Eve.

Super Saturday (Dec. 20): The final Saturday before Christmas — historically called "Panic Saturday" due to rush-shopping volume.

Current instant savings include:

• $2 off Triple Chex Cereal

• $2 off Nature Valley Wafer Bars

• $1.50 off Club Snack Stacks

• $8 off McCafe K-Cups

• $4 off Folgers Ground Coffee

• $1 off Member’s Mark Spice Grinders

• $2 off Campbell's Chicken Noodle and Tomato Soup

• $1.50 off Lipton Onion Soup Mix

• $1 off Member’s Mark Soups

• $2 off Mega Dino Nuggets

• $2 off Realfood Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

• $1.50 off Minh Pork Egg Rolls

• $2 off Gary's QuickSteak 100% Sirloin Beef Thinly Sliced

• $2 off Members Mark Shredded Parmesan Cheese

Current savings include:

• $2.40 off Chex Mix

• $3.30 off Crunchmaster Rice Crackers

• $2.30 off Club Crackers

• $2 off Sugar Bowl Bakery Petite Palmiers

• $8 off Keurig K-Cup Pods

• $1.30 off Tabasco Pepper Sauce

• $4 off Best Foods or Hellmann's (1 gallon)

• $2 off Epoca Cool Plus dairy beverage

• $2.80 off El Mexicano Queso Panela (3 lbs)

• $3.60 off El Mexicano Queso Cotija (3.5 lbs)

• $1.70 off 10-lb bag of navel oranges

• $2.90 off Jimmy Dean sausage (3 lbs)

• $2.40 off Ruffles potato chips

• $3.70 off Nabisco Oreos

• $10 off Starbucks K-Cup Pods (72-count)

• $4.50 off Folgers ground coffee

• $3.50 off Hidden Valley dressing

• $3 off Rao’s Marinara Sauce

• $3.60 off Sabatasso's Pizza Singles

Promotion dates: Dec. 3–14

Redeem through: Dec. 16

Customers unlock a new digital offer each day for 12 days, including items across departments such as holiday hosting goods, seasonal merchandise, fresh food, and pantry staples.

How to redeem:

Visit the Kroger app or website daily.

Log into your Kroger account.

Clip that day’s digital coupon.

Enter Rewards Card number or request offer at checkout.

Redeem by Dec. 16.

SOURCES