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Four arrested, victim rescued in Sandy Springs trafficking sting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Sandy Springs
Published October 9, 2026 3:30 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 3:30 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Sandy Springs police arrested four people during a two-day operation targeting sexual exploitation and related criminal activity.
    • An adult human trafficking victim was rescued, and three children were placed in protective custody.
    • The operation took place at Morgan Falls Overlook Park and near Hammond Drive; the investigation remains active.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Four people were arrested, an adult human trafficking victim was rescued and three children were placed in protective custody during a two-day operation in Sandy Springs, police said.

The operation targeted individuals involved in sexual exploitation and related criminal activity at Morgan Falls Overlook Park and in the Hammond Drive area, according to the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Four people face charges

What we know:

Police identified those arrested and their charges as:

  • Eric Dejuan Lightfoot: Trafficking a person for sexual servitude.
  • James Brandon: Pimping.
  • Na’Kaya Delzora Jones: Prostitution, false statements and three counts of second-degree cruelty to children.
  • Tamera La’Shay Brasby: Solicitation for an illicit sexual act.

Police did not release the defendants’ ages or explain their alleged roles. The department also did not specify whether the rescued adult or the three children were connected to any particular defendant.

Multiple units participated

The operation involved the department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Street Crimes Unit, K9 Unit, Narcotics and Vice Unit, and Intelligence Unit.

Police said the investigation remains active and no additional details were available for release.

The charges are allegations, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by Sandy Springs Police Department via press release. 

Sandy SpringsCrime and Public SafetyNews