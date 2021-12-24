Foul play suspected in deaths for two homeless men in Atlanta

Atlanta police have asked for the public's help to solve the murders of two people.

Both of the victim’s bodies were found under bridges.

1 DEAD BY GATEWAY CENTER, ATLANTA POLICE SAY

Officers found 43-year-old Kaci Axom on Thursday near Interstate 20 and the Pryor Street Bridge.

Detectives said they also found Jake Porter under a bridge just a third of a mile apart where they found Axom.

Officers said they believe both people are homeless and both would sleep under bridges.

"So, we've drawn no specific correlation between the two at this time. As I stated, there's work that has been done but still a substantial amount of work that needs to be done on both, separate cases. The only correlation that we have at this point is that these incidents proximity of one another," said Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, Atlanta Police Department.

Police said right now they are investigating these as separate cases, but they said they suspect foul play in both.

