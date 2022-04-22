Fort Bend Co. Judge says they'd welcome Disney to their community

article

As the Florida House passed a bill stripping Disney of self-governing status, Fort Bend County Judge KP George said the county would welcome Disney and Twitter.

RELATED: Florida House passes bill stripping Disney of self governing status

George said, "While Disney & Twitter employees and diverse fans face authoritarian, anti-business, and culture war attacks from extremists in Florida, we in Fort Bend are more than ready to welcome the Disney and Twitter family with thousands of good paying jobs and billions of dollars of investments."

ORLANDO, FL - APRIL 03: General views of Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort, celebrating its 50th anniversary on April 03, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Expand

Advertisement

George added, "In fact, major employers like Amazon.com, Texas Instruments, Comcast, Gallery Furniture, and others have recently made massive investments in our community including thousands of good paying jobs with many more major employers on the way."