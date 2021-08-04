Police: Woman who escaped psychiatric facility shot in Downtown Atlanta

article

Authorities say a woman who escaped from a Gwinnett County psychiatric facility has been shot overnight.

The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting happened on Forsyth Street near Underground Atlanta around 11:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials tell FOX 5 the woman was throwing bricks at cars near the street when they believe someone shot her in the leg.

The woman showed up at Grady Memorial Hospital to be treated. Her identity and condition have not been released at this time.

Officers are still searching for the gunman.

If you have any information that could help the investigation into the shooting, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

