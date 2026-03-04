Atlanta traffic stop turns into drug bust, loaded firearm found
ATLANTA - A traffic stop in southwest Atlanta turned into a drug bust last week after officers searched a vehicle and found promethazine, oxycodone, marijuana and a loaded firearm.
What we know:
Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 700 block of Michael Langford Drive SW on Feb. 26 for a stop-sign violation, police said.
The driver tried to flee but was apprehended quickly. A female passenger was also arrested.
Responding officers searched the car and found 224 grams of marijuana, 8 bottles of promethazine, a loaded Glock firearm, and 87 oxycodone pills.
Tyquavius Lawrence, 28, and Summer Butler, 24, both face several charges.
Lawrence is charged with the following:
- Stop sign violation
- Driving without a valid license
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance
Butler is charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what false information was provided to the police.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department.