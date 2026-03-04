Expand / Collapse search

Atlanta traffic stop turns into drug bust, loaded firearm found

Published  March 4, 2026 3:49pm EST
Tyquavius Lawrence, 28, and Summer Butler, 24, were arrested following a February traffic stop in southwest Atlanta. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police pulled over a car in southwest Atlanta and found large amounts of drugs and a loaded gun. 
    • The driver, identified as Tyquavius Lawrence, tried to flee but was quickly caught. 
    • Lawrence and the passenger, Summer Butler, face several charges. 

ATLANTA - A traffic stop in southwest Atlanta turned into a drug bust last week after officers searched a vehicle and found promethazine, oxycodone, marijuana and a loaded firearm. 

What we know:

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the 700 block of Michael Langford Drive SW on Feb. 26 for a stop-sign violation, police said.

The driver tried to flee but was apprehended quickly. A female passenger was also arrested.

Responding officers searched the car and found 224 grams of marijuana, 8 bottles of promethazine, a loaded Glock firearm, and 87 oxycodone pills.

Tyquavius Lawrence, 28, and Summer Butler, 24, both face several charges. 

Lawrence is charged with the following:

  • Stop sign violation
  • Driving without a valid license
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Butler is charged with possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear what false information was provided to the police.

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Atlanta Police Department. 

