Forsyth K-9 helps detective find woman who wandered away from home

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Friday that one of its K-9s helped investigators quickly locate a missing woman they believed was in serious danger.

The sheriff's office said K-9 Flash and Detective Challinger located a woman in minutes on Wednesday when officials said she wandered away from home.

Deputies said the woman is diagnosed with dementia and they were worried for her safety in the blazing heat.

Officials said Flash located her and got her home safely, deputies said.

The sheriff's office introduced Flash to the sheriff's office in March 2021 at 11 months old.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.