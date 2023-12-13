Bail bond scam makes way to Forsyth, Habersham counties

The Habersham County sheriff is warning constituents in both his jurisdiction and Forysth County about a bail bond scam floating around the areas after both agencies received multiple complaints from people who have lost their hard-earned money to scammers.

Sheriff Joey Terrell says relatives of individuals being held at the Forsyth County Jail are being contacted by "supposed bonding companies."

The fraudsters suggest they can help begin the bonding process and usually ask for a form of payment like Zelle, Venmo or PayPal.

The sheriffs warn that the bad actors will likely request a percentage that is in line with those charged by legitimate, approved bonding companies, so it may seem hard to tell a fake. However, they say legitimate bonding companies reach out to the detention center, not to individuals.

"If anyone asks you for money in advance, that should tell you to beware – especially when one of the mentioned payment methods is involved," Sheriff Terrell said. "[Concerned residents] should hang up the phone and call the sheriff’s office."

Individuals who have already been targeted are urged to give them a call, too. The number is 706-839-0500.