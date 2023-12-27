Forsyth County deputy in need of help as baby girl recovers from surgery

A Forsyth County deputy who dedicated his life to serving others is now in desperate need of help as his baby daughter recovers from heart surgery.

Deputy Nathan Burks and his wife Bella have been by their daughter Adeline's side since the little girl was admitted to the PICU in mid-November for rhinovirus, pneumonia, and viral meningitis.

Because of all the time at the hospital, the couple has not been able to work.

A GoFundMe has raised about half of its $20,000 goal to help the family with their life expenses.

On Tuesday, an update on GoFundMe said that Adeline had heart surgery, and it was a success.

"She is recovering well and this is a great step in the right direction," Burks wrote.

You can donate to the Burks and leave a message of support here.