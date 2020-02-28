Forsyth County deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated child molestation

Deputies in Forsyth County are stepping up the search for a man wanted for aggravated child molestation.

Deputies are searching for Ronald Pelissero.

Ronald Pelissero, 73, could be driving a white 2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 pick-up truck with GA tag RPQ7739, deputies said. Investigators have been searching for Pelissero for a little more than 10 days, but have not released details surrounding the crime.

Deputies said Pelissero is aware of his active warrant but has not yet turned himself in on the charges.

Authorities also warn Pelissero is known to be armed, owning several firearms.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781-3047.