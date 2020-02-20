Forsyth County man wanted for aggravated child molestation

Authorities are searching for a man wanted for aggravated child molestation.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the suspect has been identified as Ronald Pelissero.

Pelissero is known to drive a white 2006 Toyota Tundra SR5 pick-up truck with GA tag RPQ7739.

Anyone with information on Pelissero's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 770-781-3047.