Forsyth County deputies search for missing 13-year-old girl

Police in Forysth County are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

McKenzie Ann Rapert was last seen early Tuesday morning in the area of Sawnee Terrace in Northeast Forsyth County, according to the Forysth County Sheriff’s Office.

McKenzie Ann Rapert (Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Deputies describe Rapert as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Rapert should call 911 or contact Sgt. Sexton at 770.781.2222 ext. 3323.