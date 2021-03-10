Forsyth County deputies arrest suspected catalytic converter thief

article

An investigation of a string of catalytic converter thefts in Forsyth County led to the arrest of the suspected thief on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Forsyth County deputies arrested 37-year-old East Point man Demetrice Frederick and charged him with theft by taking, among other charges.

Authorities say they caught him fleeing the parking lot of a business in Cumming after attempting to steal the catalytic converter from a truck.

37-year-old Demetrice Frederick (Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said it was approximately 10 p.m. on Tuesday when a deputy saw a Dodge Durango in the rear of a business stopped in front of a line of trucks. As the deputy approached, the Durango left the parking lot.

Officials said the deputy noticed a catalytic converter lying on the ground beside the business trucks as the Durango drove off.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop at the intersection of Post Road and Evans Road.

Officials said the suspect fled and led the deputy on a brief chase. The suspect crashed his car near the intersection of Kelly Mill Road and Wil Ray Lane and attempted to flee on foot.

Deputies deployed a K-9 officer to track Frederick and arrest him.

Investigators noticed numerous catalytic converters and an extra battery for a DeWalt power tool. Investigators found 11 catalytic converters cut from six trucks and a DeWalt Sawzall under one of the trucks back at the scene of the original incident. They also noticed spare blades for the saw.

Police said Frederic is held at Forsyth County Jail without bond.

_____

