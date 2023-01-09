Georgia man charged with stabbing parents, killing father in family's home

article

A Georgia man is custody accused of killing his father and leaving his mother in serious condition in a stabbing at their Forsyth County home.

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say on Sunday, deputies were called to a home on the 2800 block of Cambria Court after reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, they found 65-year-old John Boswell dead at the scene. A female victim, who has not been identified, had also been stabbed and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, officials say.

Authorities say they identified a suspect as 36-year-old Catlin Boswell, the son of the two victims, and said he had fled the area before deputies arrived.

Investigators tracked Boswell to Whitfield County, where Dalton police officers and Whitfield County deputies took him into custody without incident.

"Violent crimes like this are still shocking in Forsyth, the fact that a son could take the life of his own father and try to do the same of his mother is beyond comprehension," Forsyth Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a statement. "The ability to take this offender into custody in less than two hours was a direct result of incredible work by our Uniform Patrol Division and the talented work of our Major Crimes and Crime Scene units. Without the professional and rapid work by our 911 center colleagues and the Forsyth Fire and EMS, we could be dealing with another victim lost and the suspect still being on the run."

Boswell is charged with murder and aggravated assault and is held on no bond at the Forsyth County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.