Forsyth County 6th grader competing in National Mullet Championship

A Forsyth County 6th grader is a finalist in the National Mullet Championship and he could use your help.

Patrick Hayes is currently in the top 100 and hopes to become one of the top 25.

His father, Michael Hayes, told FOX 5 Atlanta that Patrick has been growing the mullet since he was 7 years old. He says he will cut it every birthday but never does. He gets compliments everywhere he goes, and it is how his peers know him.

According to his father, Patrick is a rising star at North Forsyth County Middle School in Cumming. He is very good at math and hopes to join the track team when he enters 7th grade.

Patrick also loves gaming, fishing, swimming, and riding his go-kart at his grandpa's house.

Patrick has the potential to win a Mullet Champ Belt, a GoPro, and $5,000, which he says he wants to save for his first car.

The yearly contest supports Jared Allen's Homes for Wounded Warriors, a nationwide nonprofit organization committed to providing veterans who were wounded in combat with accessible, mortgage-free, injury-specific homes.

There are three age categories—kids, teens, and adults. Voting for round 2 ends July 30, and round 3 will take place August 14 through 21.

There are also other mullet contests throughout the year. People from all over the country can submit their photos and compete for the title of best mullet in categories such as Femullet, Men’s Mullet, Kids, Teens, and 55+.

The business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle has been around long before it was popularized by actors and rock stars in the 1980s. Some historians say it’s been around since at least Ancient Greece. However, it was not called the mullet until 1994 when the Beastie Boys released a song titled "Mullet Head."

Some famous people who had mullets include hockey great Wayne Gretzky, singer Joan Jett, actor Mel Gibson, actor John Stamos, singer David Bowie, and actor Patrick Swayze.

Click here to vote for Patrick Hayes.