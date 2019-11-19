Former youth softball umpire pleads guilty in child exploitation case

A former Georgia youth softball umpire pleaded guilty Tuesday in a child exploitation case.

Authorities say 50-year-old James Hughes Moriss, of Dacula, was caught communicating online with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

After allegedly initiating a sexually explicit discussion and asking for photos of the girl. He traveled to Athens to meet her.

Authorities arrested him there on July 27.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 12.

