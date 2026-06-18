Former Winder restaurant manager convicted in rape investigation

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The Brief A former Winder restaurant manager entered a negotiated plea agreement following a detailed sexual assault investigation. The suspect pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rape and false imprisonment inside a Barrow County court. A judge ordered the 47-year-old offender to serve 15 years in confinement after a multi-agency criminal prosecution.



A former Winder restaurant manager will serve 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to felony charges stemming from a sexual assault investigation, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

Daniel Barrios Catalan, 47, of Winder, entered a negotiated plea agreement in Barrow County Superior Court on May 29, according to law enforcement.

Catalan pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with intent to rape and false imprisonment. Under the terms accepted by the court, a judge sentenced Catalan to 20 years to serve 15 years in confinement, followed by 10 years of consecutive probation.

The backstory:

The conviction stems from an investigation initiated on March 4, 2025.

Winder Police Department officers responded to an area hospital after a mandated reporter reported a possible sexual assault against a patient who came in for medical treatment.

Through detailed forensic analysis, witness interviews, and other investigative efforts, detectives identified Catalan as the primary suspect. At the time of the incident, Catalan was working as the restaurant manager of the former Latin Flavors restaurant in Winder, where the assault happened.

What they're saying:

"This conviction is a direct result of the coordinated efforts of the Winder Police Department and the Piedmont Judicial Circuit’s District Attorney’s Office," said Winder Police Chief Fullington. "The negotiated plea ensures swift justice, holds the offender accountable, and spares the victim from the emotional burden of a prolonged trial."

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any specific details regarding the forensic analysis evidence collected at the hospital. Law enforcement records also do not disclose whether Catalan faces any additional civil lawsuits related to the former Latin Flavors restaurant.