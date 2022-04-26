Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responds to Musk takeover: 'Elon is the singular solution I trust'

article

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's acquisition of Twitter on Monday, suggesting that he supports the move.

"Elon is the singular solution I trust," Dorsey said in a Twitter thread about what Twitter means to him.

"I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness," Dorsey began.

"The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both," he wrote. "Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step."

"In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter," the former CEO added. "It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

"Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is ‘maximally trusted and broadly inclusive’ is the right one," Dorsey wrote. "This is also [current Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal]'s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart."

"I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation," he concluded. "Around the world, and into the stars!"

Dorsey had previously spoken out about the "dysfunction" of the Twitter board of directors in the wake of Musk's offer to purchase the company.

"If [you] look into the history of Twitter board, it’s intriguing as I was a witness on its early beginnings, mired in plots and coups, and particularly amongst Twitter’s founding members. I wish it could be made into a Hollywood thriller one day," a Twitter user posted Sunday on the platform.

Dorsey responded : "it’s consistently been the dysfunction of the company."

Twitter accepted Musk's $44 billion offer to take the social media giant private on Monday. Musk had criticized Twitter for failing to champion free speech, as the platform faced repeated criticisms from conservatives and Republicans regarding liberal bias.

Twitter notoriously banned former President Donald Trump from the platform after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and acted to suppress a New York Post story about Hunter Biden during the 2020 election, a move for which the company later apologized.

