Former staffer severely injured in deadly UGA crash settles lawsuit with university

A University of Georgia football staffer who was severely injured in a wreck that killed two people has settled a lawsuit with the university.

Victoria Bowles was hurt in the deadly January 2023 crash that killed UGA staffer Chandler Lecroy and UGA player Devin Willock, and injured player Warren McCLendon.

In her lawsuit, Bowles' attorneys say she suffered "a spinal cord injury sufficient to cause leakage of cerebrospinal fluid," fractured her ribs, vertebrae, teeth and clavicle, lacerated her kidney and liver, and punctured her lung. She also claims that injuries to her head have left her with neurological damage.

According to court documents, Bowles and the UGA Athletic Association reached a settlement agreement on Tuesday.

Terms of the settlement are unclear, but Bowles had been seeking damages of more than $171,000 for lost income and medical expenses.