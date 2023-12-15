Former Spalding County teacher arrested for sexual assault
article
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A woman who was formerly employed by the Spalding School District has been arrested.
Tierra Michelle Harris was reportedly arrested for sexual assault and child molestation, according to .
The school district says she began her employment with them as a contracted worker in July of this year through a teacher staffing service and she taught 8th grade math at Rehoboth Road Middle School in Griffin.
Details about the case and arrest have not been released at this time.