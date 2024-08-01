Former south Georgia teacher sentenced to prison for hidden cameras in rental property

A retired school teacher from south Georgia, David Swanson, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after police discovered hidden cameras in his rental property's bathroom, capturing footage of young children bathing and undressing.

Swanson, 61, was sentenced on July 31 by U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands, and will serve 180 months in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Swanson had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and is not eligible for parole. The investigation began on March 1, 2023, when a tenant found a hidden camera in the bathroom of her rented home and alerted Ray City Police. Officers discovered cameras hidden in the ceiling and electrical outlets, which contained images of four children, aged one to twelve, changing clothes and using the toilet. The videos were recorded between Jan. 21, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2023.

Further investigation at Swanson's Valdosta residence uncovered approximately 750 images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his electronic devices. Some of the materials depicted minors in bathrooms and engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Authorities also found evidence of Swanson using peer-to-peer programs to download child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary stated, "Child predators caught secretly filming unsuspecting and innocent young children and possessing all manners of child sexual abuse material will face justice for these crimes." Jennifer Huerta, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta, added, "The home should be a refuge for a family, particularly children. To violate that sanctuary is unforgivable, especially in such a reprehensible way."

The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the Ray City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.