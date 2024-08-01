Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Clay County
4
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County
Heat Advisory
until THU 9:00 PM EDT, Walker County, Rockdale County, Barrow County, Upson County, Henry County, Madison County, Murray County, Jackson County, Gwinnett County, Walton County, Greene County, Jasper County, Polk County, Dade County, Hall County, Heard County, Cherokee County, Putnam County, Chattooga County, DeKalb County, Meriwether County, Catoosa County, Troup County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Gordon County, Banks County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Pike County, Newton County, Cobb County, South Fulton County, Haralson County, Lamar County, Bartow County, Pickens County, Whitfield County, Morgan County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Paulding County, Clayton County, Coweta County, Floyd County, Butts County

Former south Georgia teacher sentenced to prison for hidden cameras in rental property

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 1, 2024 12:12pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

A retired school teacher from south Georgia, David Swanson, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after police discovered hidden cameras in his rental property's bathroom, capturing footage of young children bathing and undressing. 

Swanson, 61, was sentenced on July 31 by U.S. District Judge W. Louis Sands, and will serve 180 months in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon release.

Swanson had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography and is not eligible for parole. The investigation began on March 1, 2023, when a tenant found a hidden camera in the bathroom of her rented home and alerted Ray City Police. Officers discovered cameras hidden in the ceiling and electrical outlets, which contained images of four children, aged one to twelve, changing clothes and using the toilet. The videos were recorded between Jan. 21, 2023, and Feb. 28, 2023.

Further investigation at Swanson's Valdosta residence uncovered approximately 750 images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on his electronic devices. Some of the materials depicted minors in bathrooms and engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Authorities also found evidence of Swanson using peer-to-peer programs to download child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary stated, "Child predators caught secretly filming unsuspecting and innocent young children and possessing all manners of child sexual abuse material will face justice for these crimes." Jennifer Huerta, Acting Special Agent in Charge of HSI Atlanta, added, "The home should be a refuge for a family, particularly children. To violate that sanctuary is unforgivable, especially in such a reprehensible way."

The case was investigated by the Berrien County Sheriff's Office, the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the Ray City Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). It was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.