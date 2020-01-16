Expand / Collapse search

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson receives standing ovation during State of the State Address

Johnny Isakson
Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson was recognized by Gov. Brian Kemp and the State Legislature on the floor of the State House on Thursday.

ATLANTA - The State of the State Address marked a return for a long-time public servant who served in the Georgia Legislature for years.

Governor Brian Kemp recognized recently retired U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson for being a statesman and a true patriot for our state.

State lawmakers gave Isakson a standing ovation.

Earlier in his political career, Isakson served in both the Georgia House and Georgia Senate.

The governor announced the University of Georgia will launch a professorship to develop treatments for Parkinson’s. That's the disease that forced Isakson to retire last month before the end of his third term in Washington.