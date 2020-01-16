Former Sen. Johnny Isakson receives standing ovation during State of the State Address

The State of the State Address marked a return for a long-time public servant who served in the Georgia Legislature for years.

Governor Brian Kemp recognized recently retired U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson for being a statesman and a true patriot for our state.

State lawmakers gave Isakson a standing ovation.

Earlier in his political career, Isakson served in both the Georgia House and Georgia Senate.

The governor announced the University of Georgia will launch a professorship to develop treatments for Parkinson’s. That's the disease that forced Isakson to retire last month before the end of his third term in Washington.