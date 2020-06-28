Former Redskins coach Joe Bugel dies at age 80

Former Washington Redskins coach Joe Bugel has died at the age of 80 years old.

Bugel was the team’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach from 1981-82 and became the assistant head coach in 1983.

RELATED: Redskins draft DeMatha grad Young No. 2 overall

After a stint as head coach of the Phoenix Cardinals and other posts in the NFL, Bugel returned to the Redskins to serve as assistant head coach-offence from 2004 to 2009.

Bugel was an iconic figure in the Redskins organization.

RELATED: Redskins' Ron Rivera keeping his family close during NFL Draft

Coaching under Joe Gibbs from 1981-89, Bugel was the architect of the dominating "Hogs" offensive line that included stalwarts Russ Grimm, Joe Jacoby, Mark May, Jeff Bostic and George Starke.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“Joe had an incredible passion for the game of football. He came to work every day with such great excitement and his players had tremendous respect for him. The strength of our coaching staff on both sides of the ball was a key reason we had so much success. Bugel was such a big part of that and his impact was felt not only by those Redskins’ teams, but truly across the entire League. I will miss his friendship and I will always cherish our late-night arguments putting together the game plan each week. Pat and I will be praying for his wife Brenda, his girls, and their entire family,” Gibbs said.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE



