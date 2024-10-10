Former mayor says she was denied service at Atlanta restaurant over yoga pants

article

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is going public after she said another local restaurant told her she could not be seated due to what she was wearing.

Bottoms took to the social media platform X on Wednesday afternoon to vent her frustrations.

According to Bottoms, a hostess refused her service because she was wearing yoga pants.

Bottoms admitted that the piece of clothing was "supposedly against their ‘strictly enforced’ business casual policy," but said that there were other people eating at the restaurant who had on "shorts, baseball caps, and flip flops."

The manager offered to seat the former mayor and her party within an hour, but they chose to leave.

"It can't just be me," Bottoms wrote. "I did not eat there and am hoping to connect with the owner soon."

Bottoms did not reveal the restaurant's name, but a similar incident happened to her at the steakhouse chain The Capital Grille at the Perimeter Mall in 2022.