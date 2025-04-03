Former Magic City dancer sues over sexual harassment, wage violations

The Brief An ex-dancer at one of Atlanta’s most popular strip clubs has filed a lawsuit against the business in federal court. The woman claims Magic City owes her thousands of dollars in unpaid wages and allowed sexual harassment to go unchecked. An attorney for the club owner denies the allegations.



A former Magic City dancer is suing the notorious strip club for sexual harassment and violation of federal wage laws.

Attorneys representing Courtney Hale, also known by her stage name Gorgeous Doll, filed the federal discrimination lawsuit on March 27.

What we know:

According to Hale’s complaint, from September 2022 to September 2023, she was regularly required to pay a portion of her earnings in kickbacks to the club’s DJ, security, and a third-party promoter known by the name "Baller."

The lawsuit stated those fees ranged from $20 to as much as $1,000.

Hale’s lawyers argue it’s a clear violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, which shields employees from having to share tips with employers.

The former dancer-turned-influencer also claims she was sexually harassed by a female manager and that no action was taken when she reported it.

The complaint states she was fired in an act of retaliation after speaking out about the harassment and unpaid tips on social media.

What they're saying:

We spoke exclusively with Hale, who now lives in Miami, over Zoom on Wednesday.

She says she was wrongfully terminated for raising her concerns and refusing to give up a portion of her tips.

"There aren’t a lot of girls who speak out because they’re scared … I’m speaking up for myself because I know that something was done and it was illegal," she told Fox 5.

"Baller wanted $500 per girl … he was leaving with $8,000 off of us," she recalled of one particular night. "Instead of them being accountable for their actions, they would rather turn against the person accusing."

The other side:

Attorney Gary Freed, who represents Magic City and its owner Michael Barney Sr., denied Hale’s claims, saying she was fired for another reason that was "private information."

"We don’t believe any of these allegations have any merit … this person has been on social media disparaging, denigrating and defaming Magic City. We sent two cease-and-desist letters," he said in a phone call Wednesday.

Freed confirmed there was an investigation into Hale’s sexual harassment claim but declined to discuss the outcome when asked for more detail.

"Magic City prides itself on treating its employees with dignity and respect … we do not believe this ever happened," he added.

What's next:

Hale is seeking all wages she says she was forced to pay the club, along with an unspecified amount in damages.

She also hopes to encourage other women to speak up about abusive practices in the nightlife industry.

There was a mediation hearing in the case last week that was unsuccessful. Both sides say they are looking forward to taking their case to court.