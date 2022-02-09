Former inmate files federal lawsuit against Clayton County sheriff over death of her newborn

Embattled Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was hit with a wrongful death lawsuit. A former inmate is suing the sheriff and others for $25 million following the death of her baby.

The federal suit names the sheriff, the county, the jail's head physician and others.

Former inmate, Tiana Hill, claims she was denied medical attention during her 2019 pregnancy and labor, resulting in the death of her child.

According to the court documents, Hill asked to be taken to the hospital, but was instead kept in the jail infirmary for 13 hours where she eventually gave birth.

The child later died at the hospital.

The wrongful death suit cites civil rights violations and seeks compensation of $25 million for loss of life, bodily injury, pain and suffering and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

News of the suit comes just a day after attorneys for Sheriff Hill appealed his suspension with the Georgia Supreme Court.

His attorneys say the suspension is politically motivated.

A federal grand jury indicted Sheriff Hill for civil rights violations last April.

Sheriff Hill is accused of ordering deputies to strap detainees in restraint chairs for hours inside the Clayton County jail.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Governor Kemp suspended Sheriff Hill last year pending the outcome of the federal case against him.

The Clayton County Board of Commissioners has not yet responded to inquiries about the suit.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____