Former Georgia high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

A former teacher and coach with the Gwinnett County School System high school is accused of sexually assaulting a student in Dooly County.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, their office was contacted by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office in late October to look into alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students by Lamberth. Lamberth served as a Crisp County High School Special Education Teacher and Head High School Baseball Coach David Lamberth.

Preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office indicated one sexual assault with a student occurred in Dooly County.

Lamberth, 42, was arrested Thursday by the GBI and charged with one count of sexual assault. He was booked into the Dooly County Jail.

Prior to resigning from the Crisp County School System on Friday, October 30, 2020, Lamberth worked for the school system since August 2013 and had been both a varsity and middle school coach during his tenure. Prior to being employed with the Crisp County School System, Lamberth was a teacher/coach with the Gwinnett County School System.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.