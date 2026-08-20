Former Georgia correctional cadet sentenced for meth smuggling

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The Brief Julius Deshawn Williams Jr., 29, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for attempting to smuggle drugs into Dooly State Prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Georgia Department of Corrections officers discovered 640 grams of 100% pure methamphetamine taped inside Williams' pants and in his vehicle during an entry security check on June 24, 2024. Williams admitted he brought the drugs, along with a handgun found in his car, with plans to deliver the meth to an inmate inside the facility, federal prosecutors said.



A former Georgia Department of Corrections cadet has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison after being caught attempting to smuggle pure methamphetamine into Dooly State Prison.

What we know:

A federal judge sentenced 29-year-old Julius Deshawn Williams Jr., of Bonaire, Georgia, on Wednesday to 10 years in prison. Williams had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Dec. 1, 2025.

He was a cadet going through training to become a Dooly State Prison correctional officer.

On June 24, 2024, Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) officers conducted a standard entry security check to enter the facility.

Officers discovered four tape-wrapped packages of 100% pure methamphetamine hidden inside Williams' pants. A subsequent search of his vehicle uncovered four additional packages of meth alongside a handgun, according to federal prosecutors.

In total, officers seized 640 grams, which is more than a pound of methamphetamine. Williams admitted to investigators that he planned to deliver the drugs to a state inmate, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney William R. "Will" Keyes emphasized the heightened risk created when law enforcement officials break the law.

"The penalties are steep when trusted members of the prison system smuggle contraband behind bars, as this exponentially increases the danger for everyone both inside and outside the prison walls," he said.

GDC Commissioner Tyrone Oliver reiterated that the agency maintains zero tolerance for misconduct among its ranks.



"The GDC does not tolerate actions of individuals who choose to bring discredit to the values of our agency and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety," Oliver added.

Jae W. Chung, Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division, pointed to the conviction as a critical step for maintaining systemic safety.



"This case is a clear example of why accountability matters. A person entrusted with becoming a correctional officer chose instead to participate in the smuggling of methamphetamine into a prison," Chung said. "That conduct threatens the safety and security of the entire correctional system."

What we don't know:

Federal authorities have not released the name of the inmate who Williams was trying to deliver the drugs to or stated whether that individual faces additional charges.

Officials have not disclosed how much money Williams was offered or paid to execute the smuggling attempt.