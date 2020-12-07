Former Florida COVID-19 data architect says state police seized computers, pointed guns at children

article

The data scientist who built the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, but was removed from her job in May due to "insubordination," says state police officers seized "hardware and tech" from her home and pointed guns at her and her children.

After leaving her job with the state, Rebekah Jones launched her own website which closely resembled the state's COVID-19 dashboard. At the time, Jones said she believed she was fired for refusing to alter state data for the website.

In a series of tweets Monday, Jones posted a video which she says shows officers coming into her home with guns drawn.

The caption on the first tweet accompanying the video says, "This is what happens to scientists who do their job honestly. This is what happens to people who speak truth to power. I tell them my husband and my two children are upstairs... and THEN one of them draws his gun. On my children. This is Desantis' Florida."

In the video, a woman, presumably Jones, opens a locked door and a man wearing a black vest pulls her outside by the arm. Another man wearing a vest comes through the doorway and pulls out a gun.

Officer: Come outside! Come outside! Who else is in the house?

Jones: My two children and my husband.

Officer: Tell them to come down. Tell them to come down!

Another man comes in with his gun drawn and points it upward toward a staircase.

Jones: You want the children down?

Officer: Call them all down.

At least five officers with guns and wearing vests can be seen entering the home.

Officer: Mr. Jones, come down the stairs, now!

As another officer speaks inaudibly to Jones, other officers can be heard yelling up the stairs.

Officer: Police. Come down now, search warrant!

Jones: He just pointed a gun at my children!

In another tweet, Jones said officers took her phone and the computer she uses "to post the [COVID-19] case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country."

She said the officers also "took evidence of corruption at the state level."

FOX 13 News requested a statement from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. This story will be updated with the agency's response.