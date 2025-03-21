Former Cobb County firefighter arrested for theft and burglary

article

A former Cobb County firefighter has been arrested.

Daniel Trapp, 35, was charged with theft, burglary, and making false statements, authorities confirmed.

What we know:

Trapp, who previously held the rank of lieutenant, recently resigned in lieu of termination following an internal investigation into multiple policy violations, according to Cobb County Fire officials.

A warrant states that Trapp entered Cobb County Fire Station 4 despite being instructed not to return. While there, he allegedly took a set of turnout gear, a lieutenant’s badge, and a raincoat, with a total estimated value of $3,500.

Trapp was booked into the Cobb County Jail on Thursday.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if he had obtained legal representation.