Former Cobb County deputy faces criminal charges after contraband found in detention center

A former Cobb County deputy faces criminal charges following a week-long investigation.

The sheriff's office arrested former Deputy Dyimond Johnson on four felony counts, including crossing guard lines with a controlled substance and violating his oath of office.

The investigation began last Monday after the sheriff's office found contraband in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff's office fired Johnson immediately after his arrest.

"Sheriff Owens remains committed to transparency at every level and will swiftly hold to account any employee who violates their oath of office and the public’s trust," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

The 31-year-old former deputy was hired on Sept. 20, 2021, after a background check, officials said.

