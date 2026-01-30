Former coaches Brian Billick, Mike Smith on Super Bowl prep, defense and AI

article

The Brief Coaches say Super Bowl prep is calm and largely finished early Defense and fundamentals still play a major role in winning AI could soon influence in-game strategy and play calling



Former NFL head coaches Brian Billick and Mike Smith say Super Bowl week may look chaotic from the outside, but behind closed doors it’s anything but. Inside team facilities, they say, things are intentionally calm, with most of the real work finished well before kickoff.

In an exclusive interview with Covers.com, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and the winningest head coach in Atlanta Falcons history (2008-2014) shared how teams manage the media circus, why defense still wins championships, and how technology could change the game’s future.

What they're saying:

Billick said Super Bowl prep is less about grinding through practices and more about getting players mentally settled and focused. The game plan, he explained, isn’t being drawn up at the last minute. "This first week we tried to get the players focused on, let's get all of the minutiae, the scheduling, the tickets, the rentals out of the way," Billick said.

Smith agreed, saying the key is controlling the nonstop media attention that comes with the biggest game of the year. "The big thing is that you've got to know that this is something that is a once in a lifetime opportunity," Smith said. "Now, we can control it... Because if you don't have any control over it, your guys are just going to get overwhelmed."

When the conversation turned to defense, Smith reflected on the legendary 2000 Ravens unit, suggesting it would be even more dominant under today’s rules. "That Baltimore 2000 defense was very, very special," Smith said. "I think they would have been a better defense on the ball in this era."

Billick added that the best defenses, then and now, rely on fundamentals more than flash. "The hallmark for me... is that defense's ability to tackle in the open field," he said.

Looking ahead, both coaches said artificial intelligence could have a major impact on football strategy. Billick said AI could eventually help predict late-game play calls, while Smith cautioned that its influence could be game-changing. "If it becomes legal to do, it's going to change the whole way the game is played," Smith said. "It's mind-boggling."

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8.