Former City of Calhoun school district employees accused of having sex with students

Two former Georgia school district employees are accused of having sex with students.

According to an indictment filed in Gordon County, Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler were indicted Thursday on counts of sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree. The charges stem from their time working for the City of Calhoun School District.

The indictment alleges that sometime between Oct. 29, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022, Greeson had sex with two male students and Shuler had sex with one male student.

The ages of the students were not disclosed.

The indictment said the women "reasonably should have known" the male students were enrolled as a student, in violation of Georgia Code 16-6-5.1(b), "contrary to the laws of said State, the good order, peace and dignity thereof."

The indictment does not detail which school(s) in the district employed the women.