Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid charged with DWI in crash that seriously hurt 5-year-old girl

More than two months after former Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid was involved in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with DWI — serious physical injury on Monday.

Court documents say Reid’s blood alcohol content was measured at .113 and he was driving 82 mph in a 65 mph zone five seconds before the crash. The three-vehicle crash in early February near Arrowhead Stadium left the girl in critical condition.

The prosecutor’s office began reviewing the case last week.

One of the vehicles had stalled on an entrance ramp because its battery was dead and the second was owned by a cousin who had arrived to help, according to the charging documents.

A 5-year-old girl in the second car, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Her family's attorney told The Kansas City Star Monday that she was released from the hospital April 2 and is being treated at her home. She is unable to talk or walk and is being fed through a feeding tube.

Reid, the son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison if convicted. He was expected to surrender to police later Wednesday. Prosecutors sought a $100,000 bond.

Charging documents say Reid told police he had just left work and was looking over his shoulder to see if he could merge onto the interstate when he hit the stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the road and then hit the second vehicle. Reid called 911 shortly after the crash, police said.

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida.

A Kansas City police officer who responded said he could smell alcohol and Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents.

The Chiefs said in a statement Monday the organization "remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time."

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said in a statement that Missouri law limited the charges that could be brought against Reid given the evidence available, but said her office "will vigorously pursue these charges and Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office."

The family's attorney, Tom Porto, told the Star the charges were, "absolutely appropriate under the circumstances. The prosecuting attorney and police department engaged in an extremely thorough investigation that ended with the appropriate charge."

Britt Reid, the Chiefs' former linebackers coach, underwent surgery after the crash, which happened the week before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl. He did not accompany the team to the game in Florida.

He was placed on administrative leave after the crash and his contract was allowed to expire, ending his employment with the Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.