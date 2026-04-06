Former Atlanta prison guard convicted in smuggling plot

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The Brief A federal jury convicted Patrick Shackelford for taking bribes and helping inmates smuggle drugs into USP-Atlanta. Inmates used power tools to create a secret hole under a bathroom sink in the prison's visitation area to move contraband. Officials say the scheme resulted in one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the federal penitentiary.



A former federal correctional officer is headed to prison himself after a jury found him guilty of helping inmates run a massive drug smuggling operation inside U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta.

What we know:

Patrick Shackelford, a former plumbing supervisor at USP-Atlanta, was convicted of conspiracy and accepting bribes following a six-day trial.

Federal prosecutors say Shackelford helped inmates James Hughes and another man use a sledgehammer and power drill to create passageways into a hidden room next to the visitation area.

The inmates created a small hole under a sink in the visitor's restroom.

Every weekend, associates of the inmates would push packages of methamphetamine and marijuana through the hole.

Shackelford then allowed the inmates to use their plumbing carts and tools as cover to move the drugs across the prison.

He even let an inmate use an empty staff office, which became known as "Jamie’s office," to hide the stash.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A hidden room used to aid in a drug smuggling plot at U.S. Penitentiary Atlanta. (Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia)

What they're saying:

"Instead of fulfilling his duty to safeguard a federal prison, Shackelford took bribes from inmates to facilitate their smuggling of large quantities of methamphetamine," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "Shackelford betrayed his oath, chose to be a corrupt tool of the inmates in his charge, and potentially endangered the safety and security of his fellow officers."

By the numbers:

The smuggling ring was uncovered in February 2019 when officials searched the plumbing office ceiling. They found:

Over a pound of 100% pure methamphetamine

Over a kilogram of marijuana

Large quantities of "spice" and tobacco

Several cell phones

$5,000 in cash used to bribe Shackelford

What's next:

Shackelford was taken into custody immediately after the verdict.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 20.

His three inmate co-conspirators—Patrick Kirkman, Mitchell Arms, and James Hughes—have all pleaded guilty for their roles in the scheme.