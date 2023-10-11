Former Atlanta police officer battling breast cancer wins new roof

article

A former Atlanta police officer battling stage 4 cancer is getting a much-needed repair to her home thanks to a nationwide contest.

Alice Flemister will get a new roof on her home through Aspen Contracting's Covers 4 Others award.

The award is given by the Missouri-based residential roofing contractor to deserving individuals across the country.

Flemister's cancer battle forced her to retire from the Atlanta Police Department after serving her community for 25 years.

Her sister who nominated her said in spite of all of Flemister's own challenges, she still goes above and beyond to help her family.

"We realize that there are many people out there who have made a positive impact in the community by serving our country, helping others in need, first responders and even those who may have experienced a hardship. Giving back is a part of our core values at Aspen and this program is a way for us to do that in the communities that we work in," said Pat Nussbeck, the president and CEO of Aspen.

Workers will be at Flemister's home on Saint Andrews Drive over the weekend to install the brand-new roof.

So far, more than 70 families across the country have had their roofs replaced in the eight years the company has done the program.