Former Atlanta Braves mascot Chief Noc-a-Homa dies, family says

Legendary Atlanta Braves mascot Chief Noc-a-Homa has died.

Family members of the former Braves mascot, whose real name is Levi Walker, made the announcement Friday afternoon on Facebook.

"The man, the legend and great warrior of my life has crossed over to paradise with full restored health. He is dancing in the sky and free of pain.

"To all his fans prayers for the family are appreciated at this tough time in our life. RiP Levi Walker aka Chief Noc-a-Homa! You lived life to educate and entertain and you have done well. Love you forever my Dad. You will always be my hero."

Chief Noc-a-Homa was the Atlanta Braves mascot from 1966 until 1986. He was known for doing a dance on the pitcher's mound before games.

Baseball: Atlanta Braves mascot Chief Noc-A-Homa on mound during game vs San Diego Padres at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Atlanta, 7/27/1982 CREDIT: John Iacono (Photo by John Iacono /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X27193 TK5 )

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.