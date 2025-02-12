Forest Park police officer arrested for harassing ex-girlfriend

article

A Forest Park police officer is facing multiple charges after being accused of online harassment.

What we know:

According to Sandy Springs police, Officer James Cameron Kea is under investigation for allegedly targeting his ex-girlfriend through online means. Investigators say Kea has been charged with several offenses, including computer invasion of privacy.

Authorities have not disclosed further details about the case.

What we don't know:

Forest Park Police have not yet commented on Kea’s current employment status. Efforts to reach the department for a statement are ongoing.