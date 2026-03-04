Forest Park police chief placed on administrative leave amid investigation

article

The Brief Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss was placed on administrative leave effective Feb. 25, 2026, pending an investigation. Deputy Police Chief Andreas Smith has assumed oversight of department operations during the Chief’s absence. The city is planning a $3.9 million new police headquarters as part of a multi-phase municipal redesign.



Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss has been placed on administrative leave, city officials confirmed Wednesday.

What we know:

The move, effective Feb. 25, 2026, comes amid an ongoing investigation.

During Criss' absence, Deputy Police Chief Andreas Smith will oversee the department's operations.

Who is Brandon Criss?

The backstory:

Brandon Criss was appointed as the Forest Park Police Chief in April 2023, officially assuming the role on May 1, 2023. He brought nearly two decades of law enforcement experience to the position, with a career focused on criminal investigations and executive leadership.

Prior to leading the Forest Park Police Department, Criss served as the Assistant Deputy Chief with the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. In that capacity, he managed a $37 million budget and oversaw major criminal investigations. He began his career with the Riverdale Police Department, where he rose through the ranks from peace officer to sergeant and eventually served as a lieutenant in the Criminal Investigations Section.

Criss holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and has completed extensive specialized training, including programs at the Southern Police Institute. His professional approach is rooted in the "21st Century Policing Model," with a stated commitment to transparency, accountability, and community partnerships.

Forest Park City Council

What they're saying:

City leaders discussed the investigation during Monday’s meeting with some council members, noting that people have been calling them to ask where the police chief was.

Forest Park Administration complex

Dig deeper:

The Forest Park City Council also discussed the future of the police department’s facilities with the presentation of a multi-phase redesign for the Forest Park Administration complex, which includes a $3.9 million plan for a new police headquarters.

Construction of the new facility is tentatively scheduled as the third phase of the project, following the completion of a recreation building in 2026 and a new city hall in 2027.

What's next?

What we don't know:

A timeline of the investigation has not been revealed and further comment on the matter was declined.