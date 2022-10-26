High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023

The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem.

It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It is significant because BlueStar Studios plans to make the old Fort Gillem headquarters building the centerpiece of its Forest Park campus.

When it’s complete next summer, BlueStar Studios says it 53-acre Forest Park campus will have 18 stages for the movie industry using something called virtual production.

"Imagine a wall of LED screens woven together, 80-feet wide by 20-feet tall, and now the actors are able to perform in front of this wall," said BlueStar Studios CEO Rich Goldberg. "And so, instead of blue screens or green screens, you have this incredible wall behind you that can actually give you locations that are far, far away."

The main building at Fort Gillem in Forest Park has been left abandoned since 2011 after the base closed. (FOX 5)

BlueStar is incorporating the old Fort Gillem headquarters building into its plans. Previously owned by the city of Forest Park, since the fort closed, the building has fallen into disrepair. When renovated, the company says the building will house over 100,000 square feet of studio office space.

This was the headquarters for the First US Army from 1941 to 2011.

Repurposing the old building preserves its military and community history according to the mayor.

"We know that anything that is not bringing in revenue is only a liability to the city. Businesses have suffered, residential stock has suffered because people have left the community and with partnerships like this with BlueStar, it’s only going to help revitalize the community and to bring back those people who left," said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne.

"It’s a real treat to be able to renovate this historic, old Army facility," said Goldberg. "We really think it is going to distinguish us from other studio locations around the city.

The studio complex is expected to contribute to the Forest Park economy through jobs and revenue. BlueStar also says it will also partner with local high schools and universities to offer job training in the film industry.

Forest Park says the old headquarters building is the last part of Fort Gillem to be redeveloped

BlueStar Start studios plans to open in the summer of 2023. They say this is the first phase of development with the construction continuing here until 2024.